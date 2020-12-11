Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

190,769 KM

$5,450

+ tax & licensing
GLS POWER SUNROOF 1 OWNER

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

190,769KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6318546
  • Stock #: S0300
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8CH087752

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,769 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, 1 Owner, POWER SUNROOF. Bluetooth, Auto, A/C, CD, USB, AUX, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Rear Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 190,769Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, Clean In/Out, A MUST SEE! $5450 Not Certified, Certification Available For Additional $695 And Will Come With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Available

