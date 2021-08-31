Menu
2012 Hyundai Elantra

191,490 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Hyundai Elantra

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

2012 Hyundai Elantra

GLS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

191,490KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7776270
  • Stock #: S0352
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE4CH066456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0352
  • Mileage 191,490 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, Auto, A/C, CD, BLUETOOTH, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 191,490Kms, Drives Excellent, $5950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And 1 Year PowerTrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

