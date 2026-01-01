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<p>nice SUV,cold air,carfax clean,selling as is.as per omvic not represented as roadworthy condition and may require repairs at customers expense</p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

196,540 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Watch This Vehicle
14182501

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL SPORT

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1780100029570
  2. 1780100030088
  3. 1780100030559
  4. 1780100031009
  5. 1780100031460
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
196,540KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AG2CG101285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,540 KM

Vehicle Description

nice SUV,cold air,carfax clean,selling as is.as per omvic not represented as roadworthy condition and may require repairs at customers expense

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT for sale in Stouffville, ON
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe GL SPORT 196,540 KM $4,995 + tax & lic

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Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

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416-543-XXXX

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416-543-8201

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$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe