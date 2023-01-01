Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

212,566 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1679252975
  2. 1679252980
  3. 1679252984
  4. 1679252988
  5. 1679252992
  6. 1679252996
  7. 1679253001
  8. 1679253005
  9. 1679253009
  10. 1679253013
  11. 1679253017
  12. 1679253020
  13. 1679253024
  14. 1679253028
  15. 1679253032
  16. 1679253035
  17. 1679253039
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
212,566KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9741619
  • Stock #: p472
  • VIN: 5xyzgdagxcg106296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,566 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean SUV, drives great, certified,3mnt/5000 km powertrain warranty included call Paul at 416-543-8201 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Santa F...
 212,566 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Dakota
216,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi Q7
251,000 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Paul's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory