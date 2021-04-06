Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

177,126 KM

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Hyundai Sonata

2012 Hyundai Sonata

SE SPORT POWER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES CERTIFIED

2012 Hyundai Sonata

SE SPORT POWER SUNROOF NEW BRAKES CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

177,126KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6862380
  Stock #: S0308
  VIN: 5NPEB4AC0CH327984

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Stock # S0308
  Mileage 177,126 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA SE, SPORT Pkg, POWER SUNROOF, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Alloy Wheels, 177,206Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Clean Overall, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Well Maintained With Service Records, Comes With 2 set of Tires Winters and all Seasons, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, $6450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

Plus H.S.T. And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

