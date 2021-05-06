Menu
2012 Hyundai Sonata

178,003 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SE SPORT POWER SUNROOF CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

178,003KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7049645
  • Stock #: S0308
  • VIN: 5NPEB4AC0CH827604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0308
  • Mileage 178,003 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 HYUNDAI SONATA SE SPORT, POWER SUNROOF, Bluetooth, AUX, USB, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Alloy Wheels, 178,003Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Clean Overall, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Well Maintained With Service Records, Comes With 2 set of Tires Winters and all Seasons, Also Comes Certified With New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, READY TO GO, $5950. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

Plus H.S.T. And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

