$3,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Kia Rondo
LX
2012 Kia Rondo
LX
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
206,553KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNAHG8A81C7399852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 206,553 KM
Vehicle Description
nice small suv, cold air cond, carfax clean, drives good, selling as is, as per omvic sold as is and not represented as roadworthy condition and may require repairs at customeres expense.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$3,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2012 Kia Rondo