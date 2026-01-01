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<p>nice small suv, cold air cond, carfax clean, drives good, selling as is, as per omvic sold as is and not represented as roadworthy condition and may require repairs at customeres expense.</p>

2012 Kia Rondo

206,553 KM

Details Description Features

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Kia Rondo

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2012 Kia Rondo

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Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1780101012723
  2. 1780101013255
  3. 1780101013724
  4. 1780101014237
  5. 1780101014687
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
206,553KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNAHG8A81C7399852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 206,553 KM

Vehicle Description

nice small suv, cold air cond, carfax clean, drives good, selling as is, as per omvic sold as is and not represented as roadworthy condition and may require repairs at customeres expense.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

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416-543-XXXX

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416-543-8201

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$3,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2012 Kia Rondo