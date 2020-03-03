Menu
2012 Kia Sorento

LX CERTIFIED

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,186KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4723830
  • Stock #: S0263
  • VIN: 5XYKT3A62CG265148
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

JUST ARRIVED 2012 KIA SORENTO LX, Blue, 4 CYL, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Bluetooth, Alloy Wheels, 201,186Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $6750 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included,

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included

