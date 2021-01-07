Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

115,320 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

LOW KMS 115,320Kms CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

115,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6390017
  • Stock #: S0303
  • VIN: JM1BL1UF2C1540609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0303
  • Mileage 115,320 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA 3, AUTO, AC, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Audio Controls On Steering Wheel, Low Kms, 115,320Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, Winter Tires, $6950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

