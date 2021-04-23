Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

202,320 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT 1 OWNER CERTIFIED

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT 1 OWNER CERTIFIED

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

202,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7019738
  • Stock #: S0322
  VIN: 5NPDH4AE7BH029628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 202,320 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 MAZDA 3 SPORT, 1 Owner , Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Autostarter, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Sport Wheels, 202,320Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $4950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

