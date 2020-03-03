Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT LEATHER SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA LOADED CERTIFIED

2012 Mazda MAZDA6

GT LEATHER SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA LOADED CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 128,362KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4729326
  • Stock #: S0261
  • VIN: 1YVHZ8CH3C5M12604
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2012 MAZDA 6 GT, BACK UP CAMERA, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Leather, Power Sunroof, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 128,362Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, Comes Certified $8950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

