2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

156,000 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9323617
  • VIN: wddgf8bb2ca663973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean car, carfax clean no accidents, certified.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

