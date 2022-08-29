$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2012 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9323617
- VIN: wddgf8bb2ca663973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean car, carfax clean no accidents, certified.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9