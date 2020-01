Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

JUST ARRIVED 2012 MERCEDES BENZ GLK350, AUTO, A/C, CD, LEATHER, SUNROOF, No Accident Claims, MORE DETAILS COMING SOON.



Comes Certified $14950 o.b.o. call 416 728 0009

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.