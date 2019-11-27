Menu
2012 Nissan Murano

SV DUAL PANEL SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA AWD 1 OWNER

2012 Nissan Murano

SV DUAL PANEL SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA AWD 1 OWNER

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 201,190KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4390521
  • Stock #: S0231
  • VIN: JN8AZ1MW5CW201221
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

2012 NISSAN MURANO SV, AWD, 1 Owner, Bluetooth, DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, Back Up Camera, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Power Seat, Heated Seats, 201,190KMS, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean CarFAX, Currently On Winter Tires, $5950 Call 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available, Call 416 728 0009.

Certification Available For additional $995.

INDEPENDENTLY OWNED SINCE 2012, OVER 18 YEARS OF EXPERIENCE IN AUTOMOTIVE INDUSTRY.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

