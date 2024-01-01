$6,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Rogue
SL
Location
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Certified
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Nissan Rogue SL, now available at Paul's Auto Sales! This Burgundy beauty with a black interior boasts a 2.5L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for effortless driving. With its All-Wheel Drive system, you'll be confident tackling any Canadian weather conditions. The Rogue SL is packed with features that make every journey comfortable and convenient.
This vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for your next adventure. With its 212,000 km on the odometer, it's clear this Rogue has seen the road, but it's still going strong. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a quality used SUV.
Here are 5 sizzling features that make this Rogue stand out:
- Luxury Comfort: Leather seats, heated seats, and a sunroof create a relaxing atmosphere for every trip.
- Tech Savvy: Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, and a premium sound system for your entertainment.
- Safety First: This Rogue is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera.
- Versatility: Fold down the rear seats for extra cargo space, perfect for hauling gear for your next outing.
- Peace of Mind: The vehicle comes with a warranty, giving you added assurance and confidence in your purchase.
