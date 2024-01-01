Menu
Account
Sign In
<p> Certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Nissan Rogue SL, now available at Pauls Auto Sales! This Burgundy beauty with a black interior boasts a 2.5L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for effortless driving. With its All-Wheel Drive system, youll be confident tackling any Canadian weather conditions. The Rogue SL is packed with features that make every journey comfortable and convenient.</p><p>This vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for your next adventure. With its 212,000 km on the odometer, its clear this Rogue has seen the road, but its still going strong. Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a quality used SUV.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features that make this Rogue stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Luxury Comfort:</strong> Leather seats, heated seats, and a sunroof create a relaxing atmosphere for every trip.</li><li><strong>Tech Savvy:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, and a premium sound system for your entertainment.</li><li><strong>Safety First:</strong> This Rogue is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera.</li><li><strong>Versatility:</strong> Fold down the rear seats for extra cargo space, perfect for hauling gear for your next outing.</li><li><strong>Peace of Mind:</strong> The vehicle comes with a warranty, giving you added assurance and confidence in your purchase.</li></ul>

2012 Nissan Rogue

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Rogue

SL

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1726004076
  2. 1726004088
  3. 1726004102
  4. 1726004112
  5. 1726004121
  6. 1726004133
  7. 1726004144
  8. 1726004158
  9. 1726004168
  10. 1726004180
  11. 1726004189
  12. 1726004202
  13. 1726004213
  14. 1726004223
  15. 1726004234
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN jn8as5mv8cw381474

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

 Certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2012 Nissan Rogue SL, now available at Paul's Auto Sales! This Burgundy beauty with a black interior boasts a 2.5L I4 engine paired with a smooth CVT transmission for effortless driving. With its All-Wheel Drive system, you'll be confident tackling any Canadian weather conditions. The Rogue SL is packed with features that make every journey comfortable and convenient.

This vehicle has been well-maintained and is ready for your next adventure. With its 212,000 km on the odometer, it's clear this Rogue has seen the road, but it's still going strong. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a quality used SUV.

Here are 5 sizzling features that make this Rogue stand out:

  • Luxury Comfort: Leather seats, heated seats, and a sunroof create a relaxing atmosphere for every trip.
  • Tech Savvy: Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth connectivity, GPS navigation, and a premium sound system for your entertainment.
  • Safety First: This Rogue is equipped with a full suite of safety features including anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a rearview camera.
  • Versatility: Fold down the rear seats for extra cargo space, perfect for hauling gear for your next outing.
  • Peace of Mind: The vehicle comes with a warranty, giving you added assurance and confidence in your purchase.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ford Explorer XLT for sale in Stouffville, ON
2013 Ford Explorer XLT 191,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE for sale in Stouffville, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 202,669 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Stouffville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 206,412 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Email Paul's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Rogue