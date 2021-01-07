Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

74,061 KM

Details Description Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

1.6 SL SEDAN SUPER LOW KMS w/ NAVIGATION

1.6 SL SEDAN SUPER LOW KMS w/ NAVIGATION

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

74,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6510550
  • Stock #: S0313
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP8CL807881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,061 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA 1.6 SL, SEDAN, NAVIGATION, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Aloy Wheels, Low Kms, Only 74,061Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, Very Well Maintained.

SPECIAL OF THE MONTH!

$5950 UNCERTIFIED

OR

$6950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New Brakes And powertrain Warranty. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

