2012 Nissan Versa

74,061 KM

Details

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

SL w/ NAVIGATION CERTIFIED ONLY 74,061 KMS

2012 Nissan Versa

SL w/ NAVIGATION CERTIFIED ONLY 74 ,0610000000KMS

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

74,061KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7311044
  • Stock #: S0313
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP8CL807819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0313
  • Mileage 74,061 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA SL, Navigation, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Auto starter, Low Kms, Only 74,061Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, Very Well Maintained, 2 Set of Tires, All Seasons And Winter Tires Included, $6950 Comes Fully Certified With New Brakes And powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

