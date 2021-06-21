Menu
2012 Nissan Versa

75,008 KM

Details

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

SL w/ NAVIGATION ONLY 75,008KMS CERTIFIED

2012 Nissan Versa

SL w/ NAVIGATION ONLY 75,008KMS CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

75,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7492377
  • VIN: 3N1CN7AP8CL807881

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 NISSAN VERSA SL, Navigation, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Automatic starter, Low Kms, Only 75,008Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, Very Well Maintained, 2 Set of Tires, All Seasons And Winter Tires Included, $6950 O.B.O. Comes Fully Certified With New Brakes And powertrain Warranty, READY TO GO, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

