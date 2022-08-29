2012 Porsche Panamera

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $32,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 6 , 0 8 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9095311

9095311 VIN: wp0aa2a79cl016676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 136,086 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Bluetooth Additional Features Knee Air Bag Sun/Moonroof

