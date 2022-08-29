$32,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2012 Porsche Panamera
2012 Porsche Panamera
4dr HB
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
136,086KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9095311
- VIN: wp0aa2a79cl016676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,086 KM
Vehicle Description
very nice car, not an S model, certified, clean carfax no accidents,
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9