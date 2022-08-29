Menu
2012 Porsche Panamera

136,086 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

4dr HB

Location

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

136,086KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9095311
  • VIN: wp0aa2a79cl016676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,086 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice car, not an S model, certified, clean carfax no accidents,

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof

