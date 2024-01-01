$6,998+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Forester
2.5X
2012 Subaru Forester
2.5X
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Certified
$6,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 239,530 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean AWD Sport utility No accidents Carfax clean
3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty Inc
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X, available now at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. This silver beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable leather seating and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that makes it a joy to drive. Whether you're navigating snowy roads or cruising down the highway, this Forester is sure to impress.
With 239,530 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on your next adventure. It comes loaded with features including a sunroof for those sunny days, a premium sound system to keep you entertained, and a security system to keep your vehicle safe. Get ready to experience the Subaru Forester difference with Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features to consider:
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience the confidence of knowing you can handle any weather condition with Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
- Alloys
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view with the open-air feeling of a sunroof.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with crisp, clear audio from the premium sound system.
- Heated Mirrors: Keep your rear view clear even on the coldest days with the convenience of heated mirrors.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-715-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-715-1293