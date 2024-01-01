Menu
Clean AWD Sport utility  No accidents Carfax clean

3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty Inc

 

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X, available now at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. This silver beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable leather seating and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that makes it a joy to drive. Whether youre navigating snowy roads or cruising down the highway, this Forester is sure to impress.

With 239,530 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on your next adventure. It comes loaded with features including a sunroof for those sunny days, a premium sound system to keep you entertained, and a security system to keep your vehicle safe. Get ready to experience the Subaru Forester difference with Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features to consider:

All-Wheel Drive: Experience the confidence of knowing you can handle any weather condition with Subarus renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
Alloys
Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view with the open-air feeling of a sunroof.
Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with crisp, clear audio from the premium sound system.
Heated Mirrors: Keep your rear view clear even on the coldest days with the convenience of heated mirrors.

2012 Subaru Forester

239,530 KM

$6,998

+ tax & licensing
2.5X

2.5X

2012 Subaru Forester

2.5X

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
239,530KM
VIN JF2SHCDC1CH423099

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,530 KM

Clean AWD Sport utility  No accidents Carfax clean

3mth/5000 km powertrain warranty Inc

 

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2012 Subaru Forester 2.5X, available now at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. This silver beauty boasts a spacious interior with comfortable leather seating and a powerful 4-cylinder engine that makes it a joy to drive. Whether you're navigating snowy roads or cruising down the highway, this Forester is sure to impress.

With 239,530 km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to take on your next adventure. It comes loaded with features including a sunroof for those sunny days, a premium sound system to keep you entertained, and a security system to keep your vehicle safe. Get ready to experience the Subaru Forester difference with Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Here are 5 sizzle-worthy features to consider:

  1. All-Wheel Drive: Experience the confidence of knowing you can handle any weather condition with Subaru's renowned Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
  2. Alloys
  3. Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy a panoramic view with the open-air feeling of a sunroof.
  4. Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favorite music with crisp, clear audio from the premium sound system.
  5. Heated Mirrors: Keep your rear view clear even on the coldest days with the convenience of heated mirrors.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-XXXX

905-715-1293

$6,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-715-1293

