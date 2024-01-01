Menu
<p>VERY NICE CLEAN CAR, CERTIFIED, 3MNT/5000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, NEED FINANCING WE CAN HELP, AWD,</p>

2012 Subaru Forester

229,719 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 Subaru Forester XT

XT

11913023

2012 Subaru Forester

XT

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
229,719KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2SHHEC5CH438894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 229,719 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE CLEAN CAR, CERTIFIED, 3MNT/5000KM POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED, NEED FINANCING WE CAN HELP, AWD,

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-XXXX

416-543-8201

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2012 Subaru Forester