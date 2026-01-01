Menu
<p>VERY NICE CLEAN SUV,LOADED,CERTIFIED,CARFAX CLEAN CALL PAUL AT 416-543-8201</p>

2013 BMW X3

238,648 KM

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 BMW X3

28i

13497437

2013 BMW X3

28i

Dealer: Paul's Auto Sales

Address: 15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,648KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C50D0A23111

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 238,648 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY NICE CLEAN SUV,LOADED,CERTIFIED,CARFAX CLEAN CALL PAUL AT 416-543-8201

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2013 BMW X3