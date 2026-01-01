$6,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 BMW X3
28i
2013 BMW X3
28i
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,648KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5UXWX9C50D0A23111
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,648 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY NICE CLEAN SUV,LOADED,CERTIFIED,CARFAX CLEAN CALL PAUL AT 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
2013 BMW X3 28i 238,648 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
2012 Audi Q7 3.0L Premium 195,478 KM SOLD
2012 Subaru Forester X 188,671 KM SOLD
Email Paul's Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2013 BMW X3