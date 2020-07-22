Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

199,282 KM

$4,950

+ tax & licensing
$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

LT Turbo

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5379101
  • Stock #: S0271
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB0D7267114

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

199,282KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,282 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2013 CHEVROLET CRUZE LT, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, ABS, Traction, Keyless Entry Alarm, 199,282Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, NO RUST, Clean In/Out, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $4950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

