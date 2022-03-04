Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

187,407 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

187,407KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8497662
  • VIN: 2gnaldek8d6144879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,407 KM

Vehicle Description

nice clean SUV,great on gas,certified,clean carefax no accidents,remot start

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

2013 Chevrolet Equin...
 187,407 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Edge SEL
 240,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Cruze...
 232,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Email Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Inventory