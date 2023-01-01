$11,995+ tax & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
135,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10414413
- Stock #: p483
- VIN: 1fm5k8d84dgc64572
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 135,000 KM
Vehicle Description
nice full size SUV,AWD, previous rogers vehicle,certified call Paul at 416-543-8201.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9