$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Houston Ford
905-640-4541
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Houston Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8448963
- Stock #: 22F1336A
- VIN: 1FTNF1CF4DKE72836
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 22F1336A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Houston Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Houston Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4