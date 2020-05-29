Menu
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GLS 1 OWNER LOW KMS CERTIFIED

GLS 1 OWNER LOW KMS CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,198KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5091245
  • Stock #: S0255
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE8DH448280
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Bluetooth, Clean Overall, No Rust, LOW KMS, 105,198Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Carfax Available, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Tires $7950 CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Warranty
  • Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

