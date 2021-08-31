Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

148,939 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

GLS PANORAMIC SUNROOF

GLS PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

148,939KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7667302
  • Stock #: S0345
  • VIN: KMHD35LE1DU030292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,939 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 HYUNDAI ELANTRA GLS, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, 6spd Manual, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, No Rust, 148,939Kms, Drives Excellent, $6950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And 1 Year PowerTrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory