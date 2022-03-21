$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
195,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8871080
- VIN: 5xyzudlbxdg112319
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,778 KM
Vehicle Description
very nice SUV,loaded,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
sport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
