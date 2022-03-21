Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

195,778 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr 2.4L Auto

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8871080
  VIN: 5xyzudlbxdg112319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,778 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice SUV,loaded,certified,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

sport
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty Included
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

