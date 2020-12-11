Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Optima

167,778 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Optima

LX

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

167,778KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6318429
  • Stock #: S0289
  • VIN: KMAGN4A75D5409915

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METAL BRONZE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0289
  • Mileage 167,778 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA OPTIMA LX, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Alloy Wheels, 167,778Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Clean In/Out, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6450 Not Certified, Certification Available For Additional $695 And Will Come With New Brakes, Tires And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2009 Toyota Corolla ...
 190,688 KM
$5,450 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Accord EX...
 246,138 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic LX ...
 150,187 KM
$5,750 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory