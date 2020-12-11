+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
2013 KIA OPTIMA LX, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Alloy Wheels, 167,778Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Clean In/Out, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $7450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes, New Tires And Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
