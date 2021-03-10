Menu
2013 Kia Optima

78 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

EX CERTIFIED

EX CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

78KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6700661
  • Stock #: S0192
  • VIN: KMAGM4A71D5448166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
Vehicle Description

MORE PICS COMING SOON. 2013 KIA OPTIMA EX, AUTO, AC, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Only 78 Kms On Brand New Engine installed by Kia, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $5950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

