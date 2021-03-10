Menu
2013 Kia Optima

78 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

EX GDI CERTIFIED

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

78KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6794576
  • Stock #: S0192
  • VIN: KMAGM4A71D5448166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA OPTIMA EX GDI, AUTO, AC, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Clean In And Out, Only 78 Kms On Brand New Engine installed by Kia, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Comes Certified $6450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

1 Year Powertrain Warranty Included.

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

