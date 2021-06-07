Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

146,810 KM

Details Description Features

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

EX POWER SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

EX POWER SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

146,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7232180
  • Stock #: S0335
  • VIN: KNADN4A33D6264154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0335
  • Mileage 146,810 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA RIO EX, SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 146,810Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6450 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New brakes And Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 190,635 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Sentra 2...
 123,295 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota Camry LE
 190,613 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory