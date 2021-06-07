2013 Kia Rio

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450 + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 8 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7232180

7232180 Stock #: S0335

S0335 VIN: KNADN4A33D6264154

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # S0335

Mileage 146,810 KM

Vehicle Features Warranty Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.