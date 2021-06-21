Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Kia Rio

146,810 KM

Details Description Features

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Rio

2013 Kia Rio

EX POWER SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Kia Rio

EX POWER SUNROOF BACK UP CAMERA CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

146,810KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7512120
  • Stock #: S0335
  • VIN: KNADN4A33D6264154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0335
  • Mileage 146,810 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 KIA RIO EX, 4 Door, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, AC, CD, USB, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, 146,810Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New brakes And Tires All Around And 1 year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2011 Toyota Corolla CE
 189,989 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio EX POWE...
 146,810 KM
$6,750 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 264,688 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory