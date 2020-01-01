Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

151,320 KM

Details

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

10th Anniversary Edition Power Sunroof CERTIFIED

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

10th Anniversary Edition Power Sunroof CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

151,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6301341
  • Stock #: S0311
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6DU604782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,320 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER ES, 10th Anniversary Edition, 1 OWNER, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Aloy Wheels, 151,321Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Mint Condition, Carfax Available, Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, $8450 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

