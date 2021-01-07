+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995
+ taxes & licensing
2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER ES, 10th Anniversary Edition, 1 OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Aloy Wheels, Heated Seats, 151,321Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Mint Condition, Carfax Available, Certification Available for additional $995 And Will Come With New Brakes, CALL 416 728 0009.
$6950 UNCERTIFIED
OR
$7950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New Brakes, And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
