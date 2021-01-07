Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

151,320 KM

Details Description Features

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION SUNROOF CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES 10th ANNIVERSARY EDITION SUNROOF CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

151,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6557136
  • Stock #: S0311
  • VIN: JA82U2FU6DU604188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0311
  • Mileage 151,320 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER ES, 10th Anniversary Edition, 1 OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Aloy Wheels, Heated Seats, 151,321Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Mint Condition, Carfax Available,  Certification Available for additional $995 And Will Come With New Brakes, CALL 416 728 0009.

$6950 UNCERTIFIED

OR

$7950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New Brakes, And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 175,290 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Elantra...
 181,387 KM
$3,500 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 LO...
 115,320 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory