2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

151,320 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION SUNROOF 1 OWNER

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

10TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION SUNROOF 1 OWNER

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

151,320KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7242527
  • Stock #: S0311
  • VIN: JA32U2FU6DU684782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,320 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 MITSUBISHI LANCER 10th Anniversary Edition, 1 OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, AUTO, AC, CD, Aux, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Aloy Wheels, Heated Seats, 151,321Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, $6950 o.b.o. Comes Fully Certified With New Brakes And powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

