Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Clean AWD sport utility vehicle is being sold As Is </p><p>vehicle starts but does not drive great for parts or fixer upper </p><p> </p>

2013 Nissan Rogue

229,537 KM

Details Description Features

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Watch This Vehicle
12410121

2013 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

  1. 1744655774
  2. 1744655777
  3. 1744655778
  4. 1744655767
  5. 1744655767
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
229,537KM
As Is Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV7DW124811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 229,537 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean AWD sport utility vehicle is being sold As Is 

vehicle starts but does not drive great for parts or fixer upper 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Stouffville, ON
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LT 338,200 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Stouffville, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue S 268,300 KM $1,700 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium for sale in Stouffville, ON
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium 262,735 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

905-715-XXXX

(click to show)

905-715-1293

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

905-715-1293

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue