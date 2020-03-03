Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,383KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4775067
  • Stock #: S0256
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM296932
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 133,383Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Comes Certified $7950 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

