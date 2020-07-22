Menu
2013 Volkswagen Jetta

134,008 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

134,008KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5693774
  • Stock #: S0256
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ9DM296932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,008 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 134,008Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $7950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

