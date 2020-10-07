+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
2013 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TRENDLINE, Auto, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 134,008Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6950 Not Certified, Certification Available For Additional $695 and Will Include New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
