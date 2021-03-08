Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

159,898 KM

Details Description

$6,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LS NEW BRAKES NEW TIRES CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LS NEW BRAKES NEW TIRES CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,988

+ taxes & licensing

159,898KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6686354
  • Stock #: S0280
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH4E7388072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0280
  • Mileage 159,898 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 159,898Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Very Well Maintained With Service Records,  Comes Certified With New Brakes, New Tires And Warranty, $6988 o.b.o. CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 262,088 KM
$2,950 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Accent ...
 123,195 KM
$5,988 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Elantra...
 150,873 KM
$5,488 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory