2014 Chevrolet Cruze

161,858 KM

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

161,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7684441
  Stock #: S080
  VIN: 1G1PL5SH4E7388072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S080
  • Mileage 161,858 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 160,188Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Very Well Maintained With Service Records, $5950 Not Certified. Certification Available For Additional $995 or best offer And Includes New Brakes, New Tires, And 1-year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Available.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Steel Wheels
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

