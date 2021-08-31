Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

162,858 KM

$6,950

$6,950

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

2014 Chevrolet Cruze

LS

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,950

162,858KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7722085
  • Stock #: S0280
  • VIN: 1G1PL55H4E7388072

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black+Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0280
  • Mileage 162,858 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 CHEVROLET CRUZE LS, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 162,858Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, Very Well Maintained With Service Records, $6950 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes, New Tires, And 1-year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

