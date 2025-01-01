Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice clean SUV,loaded nicely,certified,carfax clean no accidents, remote start,financing available,call Paul at 416-543-8201 </p>

2014 Ford Escape

212,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12574394

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1748462319122
  2. 1748462319656
  3. 1748462320071
  4. 1748462320507
  5. 1748462320952
  6. 1748462321396
  7. 1748462321880
  8. 1748462322319
  9. 1748462322771
  10. 1748462323197
  11. 1748462323697
  12. 1748462324116
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU0G90EUE16552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice clean SUV,loaded nicely,certified,carfax clean no accidents, remote start,financing available,call Paul at 416-543-8201 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Stouffville, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 194,000 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" SLE 237,145 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2008 BMW 5 Series xi for sale in Stouffville, ON
2008 BMW 5 Series xi 234,000 KM $4,000 + tax & lic

Email Paul's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2014 Ford Escape