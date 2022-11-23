Menu
2014 Ford Flex

101,108 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex

limited

2014 Ford Flex

limited

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,108KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367042
  • Stock #: 23F1666A
  • VIN: 2FMHK6D80EBD18296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,108 KM

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Houston Ford

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

