2014 Ford Focus

159,032 KM

Details Description

$6,750

+ tax & licensing
$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2014 Ford Focus

2014 Ford Focus

SE CERTIFIED

2014 Ford Focus

SE CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,750

+ taxes & licensing

159,032KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7711843
  • Stock #: S0348
  • VIN: 1FADP3K24EL385708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0348
  • Mileage 159,032 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 FORD FOCUS SE, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, 159,032Kms, Drives Excellent, $6750 Comes Certified With New Brakes And 1 Year PowerTrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

