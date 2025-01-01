Menu
<p>nice clean car, loaded, sunroof, as is special $4995 or $5995 certified, call Paul at 416-543-8201</p>

2014 Hyundai Elantra

208,926 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Hyundai Elantra

12099514

2014 Hyundai Elantra

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Used
208,926KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5npdh4ae5eh529952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,926 KM

Vehicle Description

nice clean car, loaded, sunroof, as is special $4995 or $5995 certified, call Paul at 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

2014 Hyundai Elantra