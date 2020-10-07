Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Elantra

194,337 KM

Details Description

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

194,337KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5918781
  • Stock #: S0295
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXEH456013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 194,337 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE,  Auto, A/C, CD, USB, AUX, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 194,337Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax Available, $6450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2013 Kia Optima LX GDI
 167,778 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 161,500 KM
$7,450 + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 179,876 KM
$6,450 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory